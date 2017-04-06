[WATCH] John Stamos Helps Guy Propose To His Obsessed Girlfriend

April 6, 2017 2:02 PM

Doug Cox says his girlfriend Katrina has a problem that he calls “The John Stamos Problem.”

Doug says that a picture of Stamos’ has been on his living room wall for three years.  His girlfriend has an original copy of the Full House board game, that is not just for display, they play it.

Doug loves Katrina and when he wanted to purpose he pleaded for help from the source himself.  He wrote a letter to Stamos explaining the situation, and how Stamos has been “a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me.  And John, I have fantastic hair.”

All Doug asked for was a signed photo that read “Katrina, will you please marry Doug?”  Stamos went and did one better!

Well done Doug. And great Job Uncle Jesse!!

Via Today

