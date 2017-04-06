[WATCH] “The Force Awakens” Bad Lip Reading Is Hilarious

Every time the guy over at “Bad Lip Reading” comes out with a new video, count one click and about 400 views from us alone.

Then he decided to join up with Mark Hamil (to read for Han Solo with a dead on Harrison Ford impression) in his latest “The Force Awakens” Bad Lip Reading and we might reach our limit on watching this. The latest in the Star Wars saga was amazing, but this parody might have taken it to a whole other level.

Enjoy the hilarity right here. No more words from us. Just watch.

Granted the above video is great, but is it as good as “SEAGULLS! (Stop it Now)”? Only time will tell.