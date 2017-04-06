This Selfie Saved A 21-Year-Old’s Life!

Cloe Jordan says that a selfie actually saved her life!

She says she had a bikini selfie habit and that caused her to start taking closer look at a mole that she had. She said it was starting to, quote, “getting in her way” when she was taking the pictures.

She said she had her mole her whole life but noticed that it began to change color and started to grow. She had a doctor look at it and test it and found it was melanoma and that it could have spread.

She told Carter’s news, quote, “I never imagined to get something so serious while being young, but I’m so thankful it was getting in the way of my bikini selfies now, as it has definitely saved my life.”