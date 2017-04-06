[Video] This Is How You Ask Emma Stone To Prom

If you have seen the movie “La La Land” then you will definitely get a kick out of this promposal. Plus, if you’re going to ask Emma Stone to prom, this is the way to do it!

Meet 17-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier who recreated the opening scene from “La La Land” in an attempt to ask Emma Stone to prom.

Let me just say first off, you have some amazing friends because this was not a one man show and it looks amazing! Second, the promposal game has reached a whole new level. I remember being asked to prom over the phone, two weeks before prom and that was it and guess what? I was ecstatic! Now people are flying planes and scuba diving and going to Hawaii all to go to prom!

Haven’t heard anything from Emma yet but you have to give this guy an A for effort on this one!