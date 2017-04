Texas acapella group Pentatonix released a brand new album on Friday entitled “PTX Vol. 4 – Classics.” They cover hits from The Beatles, Queen and featuring Dolly Parton.

Their first release on YouTube is of the classic “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen and it phenomenal.

The way the first notes sound just like the original version is amazing. ¬†We can’t help but watch every Pentatonix video over and over. Can’t wait to see what they do for “Imagine.”