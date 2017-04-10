96-Second News – Janet Jackson Divorcing; Bradley Cooper’s A Dad

Happy National Sibling Day! Make sure to give your brothers and sisters lots of love today 🙂

Janet Jackson is splitting from her husband Wissam Al Mana just 3 months after she gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa on January 3rd, and only 5 years of marriage. A source said he was “too controlling, and even tried to make her tone down what she wore and how she performed on stage.”

This was Janet’s third marriage, her marriage to James DeBarge was annulled after about a year in 1985, and she was also married to Rene Elizondo Jr. from 1991-2000.

Janet will be 51 years old next month, and she’s worth about $175 millions but Wissam nearly a billionaire himself.

Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Russian supermodel Irina Shayk welcomed their first child together, according to US Weekly. They did it very quietly though 2 weeks ago, and no word on whether the baby is a girl or boy yet.

Ryan Phillippe wants everyone to know he is not in a relationship with Katy Perry. Despite reports the pair had been “totally flirting” at Elton John’s 70th birthday party in March, the actor firmly denied it on Twitter.

Today all the process from Papa Johns pizza in the greater Houston area will go to the family of Chief Greenwood.

The staff of a Turkish Airlines welcomed an unexpected passenger in the middle of a flight, when a woman had to deliver her baby mid flight! Friday, Nafi Diaby, a woman who was 28-weeks pregnant, went into labor during the flight, according to NBC News.

They were able to successfully deliver the baby girl, as the mother laid across a row of seats. The airline shared the happy news on Twitter Friday, showing pictures of the flight attendants posing with the baby wrapped in a grey blanket.

Here are your top 5 movies at the box office this weekend:

1.) “The Boss Baby” in it’s 2nd week at #1 with another $26.3 million

2.) “Beauty And The Beast” in it’s 4th week with another $25 million

3.) NEW: “Smurfs: The Lost Village” $14 million

4.) NEW: “Going In Style” $12.5 million

5.) “Ghost In The Shell” in it’s 2nd week with $7.4 million

April the giraffe is still pregnant.

\Hugh Hefner turned 91 yesterday, and celebrated with a Casablanca themed bday party

Britney Spears is ending her Vegas Residency

Chrissy Tiegen paid for beauty school student’s tuition

Amy Schumer fires back at bathing suit critic

Couple has 3 sets of twins all born on the same day

Mama June has been hospitalized

