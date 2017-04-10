Does Vaporub On Your Feet Really Work To Cure A Cold?

Lauren Kelly has had a cold for a few days and it keeps coming back. She continues to go to the doctor and get medicine but none of it is working. So, Sarah told her to put Vaporub on her feet last night, put socks on and she would be good to go.

Lauren isn’t buying it and didn’t try it last night and therefor, she’s not feel 100% this morning.

Sarah also believes that if you put onions in your socks it keeps your healthy too. Not all the time, but sometimes!

Geoff is a pretty realistic guy but also is a movie buff so he defaulted to Windex.

How about you? Do you use Vaporub on your feet?