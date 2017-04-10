Houston Rockets Power Dancer Proposal Video Goes Viral

At last Friday’s Rockets game, one of the Rockets Power dancers got a very special surprise marriage proposal surprise!

According to SB Nation, “It was set up to be a routine entertainment break with Clutch, the Rockets mascot, would dunk over Casey the dancer. She was then blindfolded to make things more suspenseful — although, if this wasn’t a proposal surprise, the worst that could’ve happened would be getting pushed into a gym mat by a mascot. But there was no dunk. Instead, Clutch got Casey’s Air Force boyfriend, Travis, on the court, and when her blindfold was taken off, all she saw was him on one knee, presenting an engagement ring. And she said, yes!”