Man Loses Jackpot When He Tries To Impress The Ladies!

Next time you try to impress someone half your age, make sure that it’s worth it!

A 66-year-old named Jan Flato was in Fort Lauderdale and doing some gambling at a $50 a spin slot machine and he won! He hit the jackpot of a hundred grand! Great news right?! Well, it went south for him quick because he had been hanging out with a 35-year-old named Marina Navarro and he let her push the button on that particular spin.

Well, the casino has a rule that whoever pulls or pushes the lever is technically the one who is gambling and therefore she ended up winning and NOT him! So he got nothing!

He lost it when they told him but when they checked the tape they realized that she is the one who pulled the lever and so she gets the money and they cut her a check for $50,000 in cash!

She took that money and left, without him!