[Photo] Every State’s Online Guilty Pleasures Have Been Revealed

April 10, 2017 12:30 PM

Guilty pleasures, gotta love them for making life MORE entertaining. The truth is we all have them in all shapes, forms, and sizes, typically one in every category imaginable. Recently, with the help of Google trends, a graphic was published the revealed every single state’s online guilty pleasure and you will no believe what Texans search for the most while they surf the web.

As it turns out, Texas is a very naughty state and is one of five states that searched for the most XXX content. In this graph, we also see states that seek “Sugar Daddy/Mama” websites, as well all some that enjoy Reddit and celebrity news.

Check out the graphic below:

Are you surprised with some of the results? Let me know in the links below.
