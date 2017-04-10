Sarah’s Bank Teller Mom Got Robbed!

My mom works at a bank and last week she was counting money when a man walked in and grabbed all the money out of her hand and ran!

She is ok, which is the most important part of all of this and the bank ordered pizza for everyone after and that made her happy and the did catch the guy after.

She said she was very brave and was just a bit shaken but wasn’t sure if it was the extra coke she had or the fact that she got robbed. What really got me was that she isn’t the one who told me, Elizabeth was!

For those of you that don’t know Elizabeth is the peanut butter to my jelly, the sugar to my Kool-aid. She is my mom’s favorite and my mom sent her a text telling her what happened!

She said she didn’t wanna tell me because she was afraid I would freak out because “that’s what I do”.

Would you be upset if you didn’t hear this from your mom? Am I overreacting?