[Video] Man Gets Hammered By A Pigeon During Roller Coaster Ride

A Spanish man was having the time of his life during a roller coaster ride along with his friend and was struck in the throat mid-ride, the video has since gone viral. That’s right, the next time you plan a trip to your favorite amusement park make sure you take all of the necessary safety precautions in order to have a good time and avoid getting struck by PIGEONS!

A video surfaced the internet that captured the moment a pigeon collided with the man’s throat as he was preparing for the biggest drop of the thrill ride and his expression was PRICELESS.

Check it out:

On the bright side, if you are like me and HATE heights but love coasters, getting nailed by a pigeon might make you forget that you are high above the ground! Has anything similar ever happened to you? Let me know in the links below!

