96-Second News: United Passenger Thrown Off; Bradley Cooper’s Baby Name

United Airlines bumped a guy off a flight from Chicago to Louisville on Sunday night, even though he’d paid for his ticket, because they were overbooked. But when he wouldn’t get out of his seat, three security guards DRAGGED him off the plane and left him bleeding and injured. United said they NEEDED four people to give up their seats so four of their employees could get to Louisville.

They offered $800, a hotel, and a flight on Monday afternoon, but no one took them up on their offer. So apparently, their policy in that case is to pick people RANDOMLY and FORCE them to give up the seats THEY PAID FOR.

The police are still investigating.

On a “most memorable” themed DWTS last night, time to find out who won’t be taking home the mirror ball trophy this year. The two couples that were in jeopardy of going home were Mr. T and Kym and Erika and Gleb.

Kym and Mr. T went home.

Bradley Cooper baby update!

His Russian supermodel girlfriend Irina Shayk gave birth to their first child about two weeks ago, and E! News has learned the baby’s name and gender.

They had a girl and her name is Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper

Katy Perry might not be dating Orlando Bloom anymore, (OR RYAN PHILLIPE) but she did just chop off even more of her hair! Now she’s rocking a super-short, almost buzzed blonde pixie but.

She debuted her new look on Instagram on Monday, and in the selfie, the caption reads: “Fifth element flow.”

Janet Jackson‘s prenup guaranteed her $500 million if she stayed together with her husband Wi for 5 years. News broke yesterday that after 5 years, two months in, they’re splitting. According to the prenup she signed, Janet stands to get $500M after 5 years of marriage. They currently have been married for 5 years 2 months now.

No word on her resuming her “tour”.

Mercedes Edney set up a GoFundMe on Twitter to raise money for her beauty school tutition. Shortly after, her PayPal alerts went off and she received notification that Chrissy Teigen had paid $5,605 of the $6,000 that made up her tuition!

Allegedly, Chrissy had been following the woman, because she left this message with her donation:

“I’ve seen this be your passion for such a long time now.”

Mariah Carey apparently gives her (now ex) backup dancer boyfriend Bryan Tanaka $25,000 a month specifically so he can buy her gifts!

Mariah is apparently worth around $520 million, and she clearly knew he didn’t make nearly as much as she does.

In other Mariah news, she has just re-signed with Epic Records and is set to release her long-awaited new album “later this year,” the label announced on Monday, April 10.

Stephanie Rice from Houston who’s currently competing on “The Voice,” is moving on to the live shows! Thanks to Alicia Keys that is.

Originally, Rice was eliminated by coach Gwen Stefani during Monday’s knockout rounds after Stefani chose singer Troy Ramey instead.

New York Yankees pitcher Michael Pineda was two-thirds of the way to a perfect game yesterday, which is a BIG deal. It’s only been done 23 times in history.

Pineda had one going into the seventh inning, and that’s when Martha Stewart decided to Tweet and is getting blamed for JINXING it!

She Tweeted, quote, “It’s the top of the seventh here at Yankee Stadium and the Yankees are pitching a perfect game versus the Tampa Rays.”

Then, just THREE MINUTES later, Pineda gave up a hit and the whole thing went up in smoke. Though, they still ended up winning the game 8-to-1.

The nominees for this year’s “Billboard Music Awards” are out . . . and The Chainsmokers and Drake have the most, with 22 each.

Twenty One Pilots are next with 17 nominations . . . followed by Rihanna with 14, The Weeknd with 13, and Beyoncé with 8.

All six of them are competing in the ‘Top Artist’ category, along with Adele, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Shawn Mendes.

The nominees are based on actual album and digital songs sales, as well as streaming, radio airplay, touring, and social engagement. The show will air on ABC on Sunday May 21st.