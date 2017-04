Who can literally call designer Michael Kors their best friend? Well Blake Lively of course!

During a recent game of “Fact or Fiction” for Glamour magazine, Blake revealed that hubby Ryan Reynolds played on Marvin Gaye to set the mood while she was giving birth to one of their two daughters.

She said, “My husband played ‘Let’s Get It On’ while I was in labor. Yes, my doctor was laughing so hard I thought she was going to drop my baby.”

