Country Icon George Strait Shares Delicious NEW Tequila With Houston

George Strait was in Bull country yesterday at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in Memorial City to share his delicious new Tequila. The King is an investor in Código 1530 tequila which includes Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Añejo and Origen!

Its was an invite-only setting with members of the Houston media elite with Erin Austin representing Team Bull. The afternoon kicked off with a delicious cocktail named

after The King himself, ‘Strait Paloma’ – a grapefruit based beverage that is a spin-off of the traditional Mexican Paloma. The moment that cocktail touches your lips you know you’re in for excellence. It was everything you would expect a drink named after George Strait to be, smooth and fitting for a King.

Here’s the recipe:

1.5 oz Código 1530 Blanco

.5 oz Sour Mix

.25 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Blood Orange Puree

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz Agave Nectar

1 oz Topo Chico Saborés Grapefruit Soda

In addition to the cocktail, the tequila tasting continued with Reposado on the rocks and it was heavenly. I will start off by saying that I am a Tequila lover as much as the next guy, but I dread the kick that comes shortly after sipping on most of the other versions, however, this was definitely different. Strong but smooth, almost impossible to believe that was straight tequila.

After spending time with all of the guests from all of the different media outlets in Houston, Speaking about the product, and having a couple of round, George Strait was on his way but left enough tequila for all of us to continue to enjoy – and we did.

Cocktails with a Legend in the heart of Bull Country, it is definitely hard to dream up another day like this one. I fully recommend everyone to try it and let me know what you think of it in the links below.

