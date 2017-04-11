[Photos] Parents Keep Taking Family Photos After Divorce

This is Victoria Baldwin, her ex-husband Adam Dyson and they have a four-year-old son named Dyson.

In the story on CNN they said they have been divorced for a few years but it is a family tradition to take a family photo together and they have decided to continue that tradition.

This is what she had to say on Facebook

People are split down the middle on their feelings on this. Some say it is great to show that two parents can still get along and some say it gives the child the wrong idea about his parents getting back together.

I am torn on this too! Being a child of divorce I look at these photos and think, man, we did family photos every single year and it would have been nice to have us all together for a picture BUT I know myself well enough to know that it would have given me hope in the back of my mind that my parents were going to get back together. I also don’t have children and maybe it is a case-by-case situation

My family posed for photos together for big events but never did a photo shoot like this together.

What do you think?