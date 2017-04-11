Miley Cyrus’ ‘Dead Petz’ Album Hits iTunes and Spotify (Finally)

By Hayden Wright

Miley Cyrus’ Dead Petz phase will be looked upon as one of the weirder, more experimental projects a mainstream pop act has ever recorded. The 23-track album dropped in 2015 and broke brains all across America with its bizarre, psychedelic sound and audacious visuals. Of course, since she worked on the album with The Flaming Lips, who could have expected anything less? For years, Dead Petz wasn’t available to stream on major services like Apple Music and Spotify, but now you can listen to it alongside the rest of Miley’s catalog.

Related: Miley Cyrus’ Producer Oren Yoel Discusses ‘Dead Petz’ and Madonna Comparisons

In just two years, Miley Cyrus & her Dead Petz has developed a reputation as a bold and dedicated departure from traditional pop fare: Perhaps its wider availability will help its critical reassessment along.

Stream the album on Spotify here: