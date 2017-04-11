Ryan Phillippe Refuses to Let Katy Perry Out of His Basement

The entire situation unfolded because of an initial tweet from Phillippe, who declared he was not dating Perry. April 11, 2017 11:13 AM
By Abby Hassler

Why won’t Ryan Phillippe let Katy Perry out of his basement?

The situation began Sunday (April 9) when Cruel Intentions star Phillippe shot down dating rumors with the “Roar” singer over social media, declaring in all caps, “I am not dating Katy Perry. Barely know her. Please stop flying helicopters over my house. She is not here. Thx.”

This exclamation led to numerous fan responses, such as one who wrote, “Thats what some1 who has Katy Perry in his basement would say…..”

Perry decided to join in on the fun, begging, “Can u let me out of this basement pls.” Phillippe quickly responded with a straightforward, “never.”

The entire exchange concluded when Perry sweetly apologized for getting the actor swept up in the Hollywood rumor mill.

Check out the posts below.

