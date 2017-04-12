96-Second News: Michael Buble’s Son Beating Cancer; ‘Friends’ Musical Coming

“Friends” is being turned into an off-Broadway musical by the same people who wrote such “classics” as “90210! The Musical!“, and “Bayside! The Musical!“, which is a “Saved by the Bell” parody.

It’ll open this fall at the Triad Theatre in New York, and check out some of the song titles:

“The Only Coffee Shop in New York City”

“How You Doing, Ladies?”

“The Ballad of Fat Monica”

“We’ll Always Be There For You”

Sad news today. ‘The Late Show‘ host David Letterman‘s mom, Dorothy, has passed away. She was 95 years old.

Dave first put her on “The Late Show” during the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway, and she even went on to cover the next two winter games.

May she RIP.

Great news for Michael Buble and his family today! His 3-year-old son Noah is winning his battle with cancer. Michael’s wife Luisana gave an update during a press conference for a movie she did while in Argentina.

She said, “Thank God, my son is well. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.” Michael and Luisana revealed Noah’s cancer diagnosis in November, and soon after that he started four months of chemotherapy.

George and Amal Clooney are sleeping apart, but it’s NOT the scandal you’re thinking. It’s a pregnancy thing.

She’s in her third trimester, and any woman who’s been pregnant will tell you how hard that can be. On both parties. A source says, quote, “She booted him out and he didn’t complain either. Neither of them have been getting any sleep. He snores like a monster, while she’s up almost every hour needing to use the bathroom.”

You’ll be happy to know that they usually do reunite for some cuddles in the morning.

Nicole Richie was a recent guest on a web tv show “Talk Stoop,” where she was accidentally slapped in the face by the show’s host Cat Greenleaf.

They were promoting Richie’s new tv show “Great News” when the host asked Nicole what great news she’s heard this week. Nicole says she’s been in an LA drought recently, and was happy to hear it will be raining while she’s visiting New York.

That’s when Greenleaf goes in for a high 5 and…it goes totally WRONG.

Oooohh, the perks of palace life are pretty sweet for the Queen. According to the Evening Standard, Her Royal Highness only wears a pair of shoes after one of her helpers has broken them in.

“The shoes have to be immediately comfortable,” Stewart Parvin, the man behind the Queen’s wardrobe, said. “She does get someone to wear them. The person on shoe duty must wear a pair of beige ankle socks during the breaking-in period and only walk on carpet.

When Kelly Clarkson recently hit a wrong note during a recording session, and then tweeted the audio. And it was GLORIOUS.

Her caption read, “That time you think, damn, I’m about to nail this … and then you don’t #inthestudio #whatthehellwasthat”

Kim Kardashian released a bunch of new Kimoji merchandise on her website yesterday, and she’s selling a pool floatie in the shape of her bum, which retails for $98 … plus $10 shipping.

The Butt Pool Float is currently available for pre-order, and will ship as early as June.

Yesterday the Houston Zoo was happy to announce that a female baby Masai giraffe was born, the first birth at the zoo since February.

According to the Zoo, the calf was born at the McGovern Giraffe Barn at the African Forest on Monday morning just after 9 a.m. Labor lasted around two hours, after a pregnancy of just over a year.

The mother, Tyra, and the newborn are currently bonding. Typically newborn giraffes weigh around 150 pounds and stand six feet tall.

The new addition should be on display within a few days, according to zoo staff.