It’s a sad world for the world of comedy.

TMZ is reporting that Eddie Murphy’s older brother, Charlie, a popular stand-up comedian has lost his battle with lukemia.

Murphy, who is best known for his role on Chappelle’s Show, died Wednesday at New York Hospital. He was 57.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Terribly saddened … Charlie — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Gone way too soon. RIP, Charlie Murphy. Thank you for the laughs. pic.twitter.com/RpGbFB5K0M — Norm Kelly (@norm) April 12, 2017

Murphy also co-wrote some of his younger brother’s movies including, ‘Norbit’ and ‘Vampire In Brooklyn’.

He is survived by his two children.