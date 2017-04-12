Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Are Expecting A Baby

Heidi Montag and hubby Spencer Pratt are going to be parents!

According to Us Weekly Spencer said, “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!”

Heidi was pretty excited too, saying “I started crying, and he [Spencer] embraced me.”

“I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything…I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us…We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.”