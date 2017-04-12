Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Are Expecting A Baby

April 12, 2017
Filed Under: baby, Heidi Montag, Pregnant, Reality TV, Spencer Pratt, The Hills, US Weekly

Heidi Montag and hubby Spencer Pratt are going to be parents!

According to Us Weekly Spencer said, “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!

Heidi was pretty excited too, saying “I started crying, and he [Spencer] embraced me.

I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything…I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us…We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.

cover 84edd942 1a88 4064 b627 1d00010a1696 Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Are Expecting A Baby

