Identity Of The Man Pulled Off United Flight Revealed

April 12, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: United airline pilot, Video United Airlines

By now everyone has seen the video. But who is the man in the video? His name is Dr David Dao and a lot of details about his life came out yesterday.

He’s married, his wife is Teresa and she is also a Doctor and she reported him to police about his inappropriate relationships with a patient.

He has been convicted of a felony but didn’t serve prison time.  He was guilty of giving a man prescription drugs in return for, you know…you know. Even thought he was caught on camera shirtless he denied the allegations.

He did get his license back but only after agreeing to a drug test and polygraph.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live