Identity Of The Man Pulled Off United Flight Revealed

By now everyone has seen the video. But who is the man in the video? His name is Dr David Dao and a lot of details about his life came out yesterday.

He’s married, his wife is Teresa and she is also a Doctor and she reported him to police about his inappropriate relationships with a patient.

He has been convicted of a felony but didn’t serve prison time. He was guilty of giving a man prescription drugs in return for, you know…you know. Even thought he was caught on camera shirtless he denied the allegations.

He did get his license back but only after agreeing to a drug test and polygraph.