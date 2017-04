A story came out that says that Simon Cowell spent over 10,000 on his son, Eric, birthday. Now, obviously, for him that isn’t a ton of money but I have been to birthdays that are in excess of 4 and 5 thousand dollars.

How much is too much?

Lucero from Cypress said she spent $5,000 on her 3-year-old’s birthday party.

On the flip side.

Daryl spend $75 on his son’s birthday party.

So I guess there are two questions here.