Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 4/12

Lauren Kelly April 12, 2017 8:00 AM By Lauren Kelly
This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the ONE HOPE Cabernet, and a bottle can be yours for only $11.99!

This broody California Cabernet is booming with baked blackberry and deep cassis aromas with coffee, cocoa notes and a hint of paprika. Its layers of spice are balanced by soft tannins making it the perfect wine to pair with roasted and grilled meats. Proceeds from every bottle go to research, support, and help with healthcare for children with autism.

And whatever your festivity needs are, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Have you tried any of their cheeses of the month yet? Delish! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

