[WATCH] Emotional Video Of 66-Year-Old Seeing Color For The First Time

Get ready to cry. Don’t worry though, they will be happy tears.

It’s really hard to imagine what it’s like to be colorblind. What exactly do people with colorblindness see? Believe it or not, they do see color just not to the full effect as everyone else. The colors are very muted.

So what happens when a 66-year-old colorblind man gets to see real colors for the first time?

Now, if you are wondering how that’s possible, there are special glasses that enable those with colorblindness to see the very saturated colors we see.

To make a long story short, this awesome family bought their dad a pair of these enchroma glasses and filmed him seeing color for the very first time. Almost as quickly as putting on the glasses, he rips them off. Then puts them back on, then back off again and again. The flood of colors was just too overwhelming.

Needless to say but we have ALL the feels!