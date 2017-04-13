96-Second News: Jude Law Cast As Dumbledore; Corinne Joining ‘Bachelor In Paradise?’

Jude Law will play the young version of Albus Dumbledore in the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them“.

He’ll have an interesting storyline with Johnny Depp, who plays Gellert Grindelwald . . . a childhood friend of Dumbledore’s who becomes an evil wizard.

J.K. Rowling is writing the script, and the four main actors are all coming back, including Eddie Redmayne. It’s coming to theaters in November of 2018.

An eight-year-old kid in Ohio wanted a cheeseburger from McDonald‘s so bad, that he felt needed to take his parents car to get there.

And obviously since he needed to learn how to drive, he logged on to YouTube, watched some videos, learned how to drive and went for it! He grabbed his four-year-old sister, got in the car, and headed straight to McD’s.

According to witnesses that saw the kid driving, he followed all the driving laws, stopped for lights, made perfect left and right turns, and stayed under the speed limit.

But as good samaritans the onlookers called the cops, and when the officers got there, the kid and his sister were in the McDonald’s drive-thru lane about a half mile from their house, ordering food, which he paid for out of his piggy bank. No charges are going to be filed. And the kids DID get to eat their food.

Heidi Montag and hubby Spencer Pratt are going to be parents!

They broke the baby news via Us Weekly, and Spencer said, “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread. Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!”

Heidi was pretty excited too, telling US, “I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything…I’m actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn’t have been a good situation for us…We’re older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.”

MTV announced it’s bringing back the popular show Fear Factor with rapper Ludacris as its executive producer and host.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears.”

The show will feature 8 contestants paired off in teams of two, bracing themselves against physical and psychological challenges as they compete for a $50,000 cash prize. Fear Factor was previously hosted by Joe Rogan when it first ran for six seasons in 2001 on NBC. Fear Factor will premiere on Tuesday, May 30, on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

TMZ broke the news yesterday that Eddie Murphy’s older brother, Charlie Murphy, a popular stand-up comedian has lost his battle with lukemia.

Murphy, who is best known for his role on Dave ‘Chappelle’s Show’, died Wednesday at New York Hospital. He was 57.

Murphy also co-wrote some of his younger brother’s movies including, ‘Norbit’ and ‘Vampire In Brooklyn’. He is survived by his two children.

Gordon Ramsay of FOX’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ has made a fortune as a TV chef, but his four kids will never see any of it. He says, quote, “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them.”

When they fly, they don’t even get to sit with him and his wife. Quote, “They don’t sit with us in first class. They haven’t worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that.”

‘Bachelor‘ vixen Corinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season is “most likely” joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 4.

While she didn’t exactly give a definite confirmation, she told E! News, there’s a good chance she’ll be heading to Mexico this summer saying, “I mean, I’m still not sure yet. Most likely, yes,” she told the website. “So not 100 percent locked in yet.”

Corinne has been seeing someone, but she added that it’s not serious yet saying, “I’ve been seeing him for a little bit. I’m not ready to come out to the world about him yet,” she said. “It’s still in the early stages. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re vibing really nicely and everything’s going well and I just want it to stay that way.”

Sebastian, a 3-year-old French bulldog, and Luna, a 3-year-old Pomeranian, are a very happy doggie-couple who are engaged to be married, and their 64,000 Instagram followers will get to see the whole thing! Their owner, Emily Abril had the most adorable engagement photos taken for the pups.

Abril used to be a full-time photographer and she told TODAY, “Last June, I staged an engagement and proposal shoot. Everyone loves a love story, but especially with two cute little dogs.”

The ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Got Busted for Marajuana

TMZ says she got busted for marijuana possession while chillin’ at a friend’s house in Boynton Beach, Florida. The cops ‘cashed them outside’ with a joint, and neither of them would fess up, so the cops gave them both citations. But now, Danielle insists she wasn’t partaking.