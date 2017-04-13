All The Feels: Couple Gave Waitress a $400 Tip Then Offered To Pay For College

A woman named Cayla Chandara has been waiting tables at two restaurants in Honolulu for a while and she waited on a couple from Australia who looked like they were about 40-ish. Their bill was $205 and they left her a tip of $400!

It doesn’t stop there!

The couple is pretty well off and she’d mentioned to them she was waiting tables to pay off her debt and go back to school. She wants to finish her business degree.

The couple came back to her restaurant the next day and offered to pay her student loans! She has about $10,000 in debt and they are taking care of all of it!

It doesn’t stop there!

They want to pay for the rest of her education!

We don’t know who the couple is because they want to stay anonymous, but she said the best way she can think of to thank them is to work hard and be the best person she can!