Joey McIntyre, one of our favorite New Kids On The Block, checked in with us this morning to talk about the new gig, his love for his hometown of Boston, how he wore a full on PATRIOTS uniform for the Super Bowl here in Houston in February and lots more!

Make sure to check out his new tv show ‘Return of the Mac‘ tonight at 8:30p on POP TV!

Listen to the interview here!

