Who Was Your Celeb Crush Back In The Day?

The Morning MIX April 13, 2017 7:07 AM By Lauren Kelly
Depending on what year you were born, our “back in the day” celeb crushes all differ.

Like Sarah and myself for instance- we both LOOOOVED Jonathan Taylor Thomas from “Home Improvement.” And Geoff Sheen? He loved him some Courtney Thorne-Smith from “Melrose Place.”

The Morning MIX got to talk to Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block today, which got us all thinking about who our celeb crushes were back in the day.

Other than the ones we mentioned above, who else did you LOOOVVVEEE back in the day? Lets get a list going:

Luke Perry

Michael Schoeffling (Jake Ryan from Sixteen Candles)

Molly Ringwald (anyone from the Brat Pack, really)

Heath Ledger

David Cassidy

Phoebe Cates

Pamela Anderson

Shemaar Moore

Rob Lowe

Scott Baio

Heather Locklear

Omar Epps

Tiffany

Keanu Reeves

Eddie Murphy

Jennifer Aniston

Tom Cruise

Katie Holmes

Cory Haim

Corey Feldman

Patrick Swazye

Brad Pitt

Courtney Cox

Johnny Depp

