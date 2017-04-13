Who Was Your Celeb Crush Back In The Day?

Depending on what year you were born, our “back in the day” celeb crushes all differ.
Like Sarah and myself for instance- we both LOOOOVED Jonathan Taylor Thomas from “Home Improvement.” And Geoff Sheen? He loved him some Courtney Thorne-Smith from “Melrose Place.”
The Morning MIX got to talk to Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block today, which got us all thinking about who our celeb crushes were back in the day.
Other than the ones we mentioned above, who else did you LOOOVVVEEE back in the day? Lets get a list going:
Luke Perry
Michael Schoeffling (Jake Ryan from Sixteen Candles)
Molly Ringwald (anyone from the Brat Pack, really)
Heath Ledger
David Cassidy
Phoebe Cates
Pamela Anderson
Shemaar Moore
Rob Lowe
Scott Baio
Heather Locklear
Omar Epps
Tiffany
Keanu Reeves
Eddie Murphy
Jennifer Aniston
Tom Cruise
Katie Holmes
Cory Haim
Corey Feldman
Patrick Swazye
Brad Pitt
Courtney Cox
Johnny Depp