Would You Pay Your Child’s Entire College Tuition?

Sarah Pepper April 13, 2017 7:25 AM

I was having this conversation over dinner last night and realized I am the only that feels this way, but when I have children I am not going to pay for their entire education. I will not let them go without but I want them to truly learn the value of a dollar and I watched so many of the people I went to college with just burn through their parents money without any understanding.

However, Geoff and Lauren both had their college paid for and are totally down for paying for their kids college.

The callers we got this morning were also 70% towards paying for school, so I guess I am going to have succumb to the fact that I am in the minority on this.

What do you think?

