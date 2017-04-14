96-Second News: Ben Affleck/Jennifer Garner File For Divorce; Adam Sandler Plays Basketball In Sugar Land

Jennifer Garner has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. (Jennifer was born in Houston btw!)

The actors both filed without a lawyer, and they are both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three children, plus negotiating a financial settlement.

The pair previously announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement on June 30, 2015, just one day after their 10th anniversary.

TMZ learned there is no prenup, which means all of their earnings during their marriage will be split 50/50, unless they agree otherwise. Ben made a lot more than Jen during the marriage. The divorce could become final in 6 months.

Adam Sandler was recently spotted playing basketball at Lifetime Fitness in Sugar Land. He was in town at the Smart Financial Center for a show just a few days ago.

There was a video and a picture posted to the Houston Reddit page from user Sahil Jamal who also shared it with KHOU, who also added he got to play five games with Sandler.

Just picturing a scene from Billy Madison…YOU’RE ALL IN BIG TROUBLE.

Harry Styles has given us the release date of his new album titled, “Harry Styles,” and the entire track list of it too! The album will be in stores on May 17th, and he tweeted the entire track list along with 2 new pics of Harry in either a bath tub or pool.

Catch Jimmy Fallon hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend while Harry is the musical guest. It will be his first performance of Sign Of The Times.

Katy Perry is about to close on a $19 million dollar mega mansion in Beverly Hills, which has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and sits on 5,427 sq feet in a super secure gated community.

According to TMZ, the house has tons of ammenties including a long, winding driveway, infinity pool, a gorgeous terrace with a view all surrounded by a forest of eucalyptus.

Possibly the best part? Her neighbors are Adele, Nicole Kidman, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Ritchie, Zoe Saldana, and Ziggy Marley.

United Airlines has a job posting up for a new public relations manager, and if you LOVE a challenge, it may just be THE job for you!

The listing says, quote, “The pace is fast, our standards are high, and the opportunities are boundless.” There’s no word on the salary.

I think they forgot to add: “Must be in good physical shape.” lol

Dave Chappelle paid tribute to the late Charlie Murphy on Wednesday night at a John Mayer concert in Columbus, Ohio. Sadly, Charlie recently passed away after a secret battle with Leukemia.

If you didn’t know, Dave and John are good friends, and while Dave was on stage he said, “Today I got some terrible news. My good friend, Charlie Murphy, passed away this morning, and everybody in comedy is heartbroken.”

Then Dave asked John to sing his song “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me“, because it reminds him of Charlie.

There’s a new Buc-ee’s car wash in Katy coming, and it’s aiming to actually become the “longest in the world!”

The 255-foot-long cleaning tunnel is going up beside a brand new Buc-ee’s along I-10 at Cane Island Parkway.

Buc-ee’s confirms it’s in touch with the Guinness Book of World Records regarding the new car wash. It’s set to open this fall adjacent to a 56,000-square-foot store. In addition to the car wash and store, the new Buc-ee’s will have about 120 gas pumps.

NBC announced yesterday that country star Shania Twain is joining ‘The Voice‘ as a key adviser and mentor.

Twain will appear as a mentor to season 12’s Top 12 contestants starting April 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Fate of the Furious” is revealed today. The eighth “Fast and Furious” movie is up against Charlie Hunnam in “The Lost City of Z”, Richard Gere in “Norman”, and the animated movie “Spark: A Space Tail”.