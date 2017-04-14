As United Cleans Up There PR Nightmare American Airlines Is Saving Lives

So as United continues to try and clean up their PR nightmare this week, some good news from American Airlines.

A 26-year-old employee named Christofer Hatcu is a customer service manager for American Airline out of Charlotte.

He was working back in January when an older man collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Chris was a trained firefighter before he started working for American. He did CPR until the paramedics got there and he ended up saving the man’s life!

This is where the story gets really crazy! When the paramedics told him that another person had just had a heart attack about ten gates down he took off running and did CPR again! Guess what?! He saved their life too!

Paramedics say that neither people would have survived if it weren’t for him!