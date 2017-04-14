Country Star Sam Hunt Is Getting Married This Weekend

Lauren Kelly April 14, 2017 8:40 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Atlanta, country, Fiance, Hannah Lee, hometown, married, Music, Sam Hunt, wedding

I can already hear ladies hearts breaking across the world…

Country music star Sam Hunt is getting  married this weekend to his longtime love, fiancee Hannah Lee Fowler.

According to TMZ, “They’ll get hitched in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, and sources involved in the wedding said the ceremony will be a small affair — close family and friends only.

TMZ goes on to say, “We’re told renowned Nashville bridal designer Olia Zavozina is all over the wardrobe … she’s designing duds for the men and a super expensive wedding dress for Hannah. She’s also dressing Hannah’s bridesmaids. She recently designed Hunt’s outfit for the ACM Awards.

Congrats to the future couple….I GUESS. 😉

