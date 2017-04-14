HS Girl Makes History With College Football Scholarship

April 14, 2017 6:55 AM
Arizona high schooler Becca Longo is making history. The 5’11 senior signed with Division II Adams State on Wednesday to kick for the team. From Yahoo!:

While she’s not the first female to play college football at any of the NCAA’s top two levels, she’s believed to be the first woman football player to sign a letter of intent out of high school.

She told ESPN that she wasn’t aware of her unique circumstance until her signing ceremony.

“I didn’t know that until today,” Longo told ESPN. “I’m still in shock from it. I’m just amazed.”

Longo was 30-33 on extra points in 2016 according to AZ Central and also made a 30-yard field goal. Per ESPN, she was 35-38 on PATs.

“I contacted them during the season, and after the season I got contacted back by them,” she told the AZ Central. “The offensive coordinator (Josh Blankenship), he told me he wanted me to come out for a visit.

“I went on my visit and I absolutely fell in love.”

While kickers see the least amount of tackling, is college football too physical for females?

 

