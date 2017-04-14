Man Was Busted Stealing THIS DVD From The Library

George Kramer is 49 and he went to a public library in Racine, Wisconsin and asked to watch “The Bodyguard“. They gave him the movie and he sat in the library to watch it on his laptop.

He was really getting into it, he cracked open a beer.

Of course they told him NOT to do that and that didn’t sit well at all. So he stormed right out of the library. Problem was, he still had “The Bodyguard” in his computer when he left.

The cops did track him down, even though he was frantically RIDING HIS BIKE trying to get away!

When he got off his bike, the DVD fell on the ground and he was arrested!