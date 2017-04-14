Peeps Diorama Contest Brings Us “The Peeple Vs. O.J. Simpson”

Washington DC’s “City Paper” held an Easter contest for diorama’s made with everyone’s most hated or most loved treat: Peeps. This year’s winner accurately depicted the hit documentary “The People Vs. O.J. Simpson.” It was so good that Peep O.J. is still trying to get his glove on.

The winner of our Peeps diorama contest is "The Peeple v. O.J. Simpson," rendered in meticulous detail. https://t.co/ezw6ojfe9i #PeepsWCP pic.twitter.com/Hw6X0nCOrf — City Paper (@wcp) April 13, 2017

“It seemed all people could talk about was the O.J. Simpson trial … again,” the Washington City Paper said about the state of pop culture in 2016. “So it’s fitting that the winner of our first annual Peeps diorama contest is Larisa Baste’s exquisitely detailed rendering of the infamous courtroom saga, made entirely of Peeps.”