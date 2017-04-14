Shakespeare Is The Secret To Getting More Matches On Dating Profiles

We live in the age of technology and social media, this is why the amount of folks that meet their significant other using dating applications and websites has skyrocketed. Many people can testify to being successful in getting a date, while others have not been able to get the hang of it just yet.

Is there a right way and a wrong way? What’s the secret?

According to a study conducted by Match.com, men that mention Shakespeare in their profiles get 27% more matches! Funny thing is, many have not read a single line from Shakespeare since high school, yet somehow it is a major point of attraction. Women improve their chances doing the same by 30%.

Surely there is a lot more things you can do help your profile, like add more pictures that depict who you are accurately, but aside from that, don’t forget to mention good old William Shakespeare!

