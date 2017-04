No, this is not the umpteenth billionth fake out. April the Giraffe finally had the baby!

Everything looks happy and healthy with the new calf, April’s fourth baby.

During the end of her pregnancy, millions of people tuned in to watch April walk around her paddock while she was waiting for the birthing process to begin. There were many false alarms but on the morning of April 15th, April finally gave birth with more than a million people watching the youtube stream live.