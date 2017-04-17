11-Year-Old’s Make-A-Wish Come True!

That is 11-year-old Ryland Mishura and he suffers from a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder.

The amazing news out of this is his positive attitude and how bright and confident and optimistic he is!

His wish, for make-a wish, was to be able to do the weather. Because Ryland LOVES THE WEATHER!

So the Weather Channel had him come in to their headquarters and he not only got to do the news, but NATIONAL weather! First he got to do the weather for Jersey and then got to do the seven-day forecast for the entire country and he nailed it!