96-Second News: JJ Watt & Girlfriend Enjoy Rockets Game; Janet Jackson Debuts Baby

*NBA MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook battled it out in Game 1 of the Rockets-Thunder playoff series last night, and the Rockets took the win with a final score of 118-87!

As great of a game that James Harden, Patrick Beverly and the rest of the Rockets had, it seems like the biggest star of the night was courtside the whole game. Of course we’re talking about JJ Watt who sat with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai right next to the Rockets bench and even stayed the entire game.

JJ was even convinced (on the big screen) to put on one of the free red T-shirts provided to every fan in the Toyota Center. He drew some applause when he put it on before the game, but it was a bit of a tight fit and he took it off early in the game.

*Janet Jackson posted a picture of her and her 3 month old baby Eissa to her Instagram page on Friday. It was the first time we’ve seen the baby so far.

The caption read, “My baby and me after nap time”

Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, welcomed their first child together in January, but just three months after giving birth, they announced their split. The two quietly got married in back in 2012. According to US Weekly, the couple’s “differing lifestyles” were the heart of their conflict.

*After 16 months of pregnancy, April the giraffe FINALLY gave birth to her fourth calf (a baby boy!) on Saturday, April 15, at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

1.2 million people around the world watched via livestream, and 750,000 on Facebook.

Anyone interested in casting a vote for a name can nominate it for $1 on the park’s website, which is expected to be launched Saturday. Money raised will be divided between giraffe conservation in the wild, giraffe care at Animal Adventure and and an annual fundraiser named Ava’s Little Heroes. Six names will be selected for a social media naming contest.

*Jimmy Fallon kicked off Saturday Night Live this past Saturday with an epic flash mob featuring the musical guest of the evening Harry Styles while dancing to the late David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance.”

It was the first time Jimmy has hosted the show since 2013, and it was also to celebrate the first-ever episode that aired live from coast to coast. In one of the sketches of the evening, we got a 2-for-1 deal, as they ripped on both Pepsi and United for the companies’ recent headline making scandals.

*Sam Hunt and his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in his hometown of Cedartown, Georgia, on Saturday, April 15. The country singer and the nurse exchanged “I dos” in front of a small group of about 150 of their closest friends and family members. TMZ added that there were no celebs at the wedding to speak of.

*Lady Gaga nailed her performance at Coachella this weekend in California, and even surprised the audience with a brand new single called, “The Cure.” Midway through her 18-song set, she played the new track for the first time saying, “I’ve been so excited for this next part of the show because I’ve been trying to keep it a secret for so long I’ve been in the studio and I’d like to debut a brand new song, ‘The Cure.'”

Speaking of Coachella, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd looked smitten at day two of the music festival in a new picture they posted to Instagram. A source told Us Weekly , “She wants the world to know they’re together. She only does that when she’s really dating someone.” *Elle King apparently “skipped out” on her wedding this weekend to fiancé Andrew “Fergie” Ferguson . She posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing backstage at Eagles of Death Metal’s concert in Seattle captioned, ”Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead” King and Ferguson, who has yet to publicly comment, were scheduled to get married this weekend. AND her episode of ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ aired this weekend too! I wasn’t at home all weekend watching that show, btw.

*”The Fate of the Furious” opened with $532.5 million globally, making it the biggest worldwide opening ever. It just edged out “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, which made $529 million in its opening weekend.

Here in the U.S., “The Fate of the Furious” made $100.2 million, which was obviously good enough for a #1 debut.

1. “The Fate of the Furious”, $100.2 million.

2. “The Boss Baby”, $15.5 million. Up to $116.3 million in its 3rd week.

3. “Beauty and the Beast”, $13.6 million. Up to $454.6 million in its 5th week.