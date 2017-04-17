At What Age Do You Teach Your Kids To Lose?

On Saturday I was at a friend’s Easter egg hunt and they were all playing a game of go fish. When one of the kids lost, who was 7-year-old he threw a fit and not just a little fit but a massive on the ground screaming fit and it didn’t phase the parents at all!

I’m not trying to teach other people how to parent but it clearly made everyone uncomfortable and instead of coming over and telling the child that it happens sometimes and you are going to lose, this mom came over, gave the little boy chocolate and rewarded the behavior. She then doubled-down and said that he ALWAYS wins at home!

WHAT?!

I realize that in the Pepper Household it may have been way far left of this and I’m not saying that what my mom and dad did was the right thing but we learned to lose at a very young age and if we lost like that, we were taken out of the situation and had a serious talking to and probably lost some of our candy.

Not in this situation. This mom gave this kid another candy bar a hug and sent him back to play.

What age do you start teaching your kids to lose?