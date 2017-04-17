Beyonce’s Puts her BIG Baby Bump On Display At Easter Celebration

Beyonce showed off her growing baby bump during an Easter celebration yesterday, and couldn’t have looked cuter!

According g to US Weekly, Queen Bey, (who is expecting twins with hubby Jay Z,) “wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress as she posed with her mom, Tina Lawson, and former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland for an Instagram photo. The “Formation” singer had her hair in braids and wore sunglasses and platform flats.”

Look how cute she looked in the picture that her mom Tina posted below!