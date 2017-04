Bill Nye is going to be back on TV on a regular basis when “Bill Nye Saves The World” drops on Netflix on April 21st. The Scientist who hosted “Bill Nye The Science Guy” while many of us were growing up is also getting a new theme song thanks to Tyler the Creator.

Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill! @TylerTheCreator drops the beat on our theme song. pic.twitter.com/jxw0WzFnEL — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 17, 2017

Here is Bill and Tyler the Creator talking about the theme song a bit.

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld. pic.twitter.com/cF2qZncPi5 — Bill Nye on Netflix (@BillNyeSaves) April 15, 2017

Can’t wait to see Bill back on TV teaching great things about science! And just as a refresher, the original theme song.