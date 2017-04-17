Lil Wayne’s Daughter Goes Out In Prom Dress Inspired By Kylie Jenner

From Yahoo!:

Reginae’s shimmery ensemble looks to be inspired by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi, who has designed similar dazzling and bejeweled gowns for the likes of Kylie Jenner, Ariel Winter, and Demi Lovato in recent times. While the designer has not been linked to Reginae’s daring yet elegant dress, the similarities are definitely easy to note.

High fashion is nothing new for Reginae, and as the daughter of the rapper born Wayne Carter and mom Toya Wright, she’s used to being in the limelight and looking fabulous to boot. On Ms. Carter’s Instagram, images of her at the prom along with the requisite selfies were the order of the day. Many of Reginae’s 2.2 million followers gushed over the dress, and rightfully so, as the budding entertainer was undeniably stunning.

“So gorgeous and ladylike! Well done,” chimed in one fan. Another added, “Growing up to be a gorgeous classy young woman @toyawright great job. Sending love all the way from Carolina keep shining love.”