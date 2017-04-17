[Photos] This Is J.J. Watt’s Girlfriend: Kealia Ohai

Last night during the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder’s playoff game, J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai stole the show sitting front row the entire game (yes even after it was a blowout and half the crowd left. But the prevailing voice on social media was: “J.J. has a girlfriend that is attractive and we don’t know who she is.”

Don’t worry, we’re here to educate you someone Houston is very familiar with, Kealia Ohai!



1. National Champion At North Carolina

Kealia is not just a pretty face. She’s a top level soccer player who won a National Championship at North Carolina in 2012.

It's a beautiful life 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/7JSaRNDj — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) December 3, 2012

2. Dash Superstar

Picked second overall by the Houston Dash in 2014, Ohai has grown in her three seasons in the NWSL leading the league in 2016 with 11 goals for the Dash. She kicked off the 2017 season scoring in the opener (while J.J. Watched on of course)

3. Texans Connection

J.J. and Kealia didn’t just run into each other at the gym or anything. Kealia’s sister Megan is married to Texans linebacker Brian Cushing.

4. Puma Sponsored Athlete

J.J. is one of Reebok’s biggest endorsers with his own shoe line, Kealia reps a different brand, Soccer power Puma uses Kealia as one of their athletes to promote their athletic apparel.

Show @FinishLine your style and u could win a once in a lifetime trip! Use #PumaPulse & the link in my bio to win!! pic.twitter.com/q2z1FYBNif — Kealia Ohai (@KealiaOhai) April 9, 2015

5. Watt and Ohai have been together for a while.

No one quite knows when the two started dating, but Watt was spotted at a number of 2016 Dash games in the Cushing’s sweet with Brian and Megan. Ohai first confirmed it in October on a soccer podcast. J.J. finally confirmed it earlier this year with an Instagram post.

Happy Birthday beautiful. May this be your best year yet! @kealiamae A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:26am PST

On her only off day during preseason camp, flew in to spend 12 hours here for my birthday. Such an awesome surprise. Thank you beautiful. @kealiamae A post shared by JJ Watt (@justinjames99) on Mar 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

6. Her antics with teammates on the Dash are follow worthy.

The Dash girls are pretty tight knit bunch and their social media posts are funny. Here is a sample.

Ed Sheeran w my ridasss #htown #dashon @moebrian @melissahenderson06 A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) on Sep 3, 2015 at 5:11pm PDT

7. She Loves J.J.

They are two people who seem to generally enjoy each other. And now that they are a “public couple” they are sharing that with the world.