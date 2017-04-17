Texans To Sign Andre Johnson To One-Day Contract

The Houston Texans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a one-day contract to allow their franchise leader in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns to retire as a member of the organization.

Johnson will be honored at a press conference on Wednesday at a press conference at NRG Stadium.

Number 80 was drafted number three overall by the Texans in the 2003 NFL draft and went on to play the first twelve seasons of his career with the Texans. He will retire as the franchise leader in Receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (64) and 100-yard games (51).

Johnson spent the last two years of his career with division rivals of the Texans, the Indianapolis Colts (2015) and Tennessee Titans (2016) before leaving the Titans for retirement after nine games last season.