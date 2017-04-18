2017 Tax Day Freebies And Discounts

In honor of Tax Day today, lots of businesses are offering Tax Day deals and giveaways! Here’s the list we got from ABC 13:

*Get free Cinnabon bites at selected Cinnabon stores

*McDonald’s has a variety of freebies from coffee to Quarter Pounders for a discount, depending on the location

*At Firehouse Subs, you can get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, chips and a drink

*Hooters is offering free food for kids 12 and under with the purchase of a regular meal.Offers vary by location, so try to call ahead.

*Schlotzky’s is helping ease the stress of Tax Day by treating guests to a free The Orginial sandwich with a purcase of a medium drink and a bag of chips.

*Great American Cookies will continue its Tax Day tradition by offering a free birthday cake cookie to customers who stop by participating stores in the Houston area

*Induldge in a free HydroMassage at any Planet Fitness location from April 15 to 22. A coupon will be available on Planet Fitness’ website once the promotion is live.

*JetBlue is giving customers the chance to win a one-way flight with the first-ever JetBlue tax return flight. Visit JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com for more information.

*Free bulk bin shredding of up to five pounds is available to help people dispose of private financial information. Visit officedepot.com/shredding to print a coupon. It’s valid through April 29.

*The $10.40 Tax Day Special includes a half-chicken individual meal at Boston Market with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie. No coupon is needed to get this deal at participating locations.

*Sonic Drive-In is offering 1/2 price cheeseburgers on Tax Day.

*Through April 22, shred up to two pounds of documents for free at Staples with this printable coupon.

Before you head to any of these stores though, make sure they’re all participating locations.