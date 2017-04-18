96-Second News: TRL Is Coming Back; Starbucks Giving Us The Unicorn Frappucino

MTV’s TRL is coming back you guys!!

Total Request Live’s heydey was from ’98-‘08, and the hottest bands from Britney Spears, ‘NSync, Backstreet Boys, 98*, Blink 182 and more all made appearances on the after-school music video countdown show hosted by Carson Daly.

US Weekly says details of the new show are limited, it will include both music and other elements and be set in that same Times Square studio, now double the size that it used to be.

Speaking of TRL, one of their original hosts La La Anthony and hubby NY Knicks player Carmelo Anthony are separated.

TMZ says sources close to the couple say the two are now living separately. La La moved out of the family home last week and has her own place in NYC now.

Apparently the couple had had ups and downs in the past, but the current NBA season has been extremely stressful on the marriage for the last several months.

Alison Sweeney Is Returning to Days of Our Lives!

Alison is returning as her long time role of Sami Brady for two months, and she told Soap Digest, “From my end, it takes a little bit of logistics with projects I’m working on. And unfortunately, this year’s been hard for me because of my knee injury, so I had to push some stuff back. So, I figured out a schedule, blocked out some time that I had available, and we figured it out!”

She first appeared in the role in 1993, then was a regular on the soap for 21 years, until she made a short return in 2015 for the show’s 50th anniversary. Sweeney has more recently appeared in Hallmark’s Murder, She Baked TV movies and served an 8-year stint as the host of NBC’s The Biggest Loser.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

The Houston Texans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a one-day contract to so he can retire as a member of the organization.

Yay! This news makes us very happy.

Johnson will be honored at a press conference on Wednesday at a press conference at NRG Stadium.

#ThankYouAndre

Jeremy Jackson who rose to fame playing David Hasselhoff‘s mischievous yet lovable on-screen son Hobie Buchannon on Baywatch is headed to jail.

20 years later, Jeremy is serving out a jail sentence after striking a plea deal for allegedly stabbing a woman in Los Angeles.

He was sentenced to 270 days in L.A. County Jail and 5 years probation for the 2015 incident, and will also have to complete 52 anger management and 52 AA meetings, and stay off drugs.

This is for my unicorn fans: Starbucks is about to give us the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino! Ahhhhh!

The rumors about the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino first started spreading earlier this month, but now it looks like the coffee chain will be putting this once secret-menu item on their official menu this week.

A Starbucks in Sacramento, California, posted about the drink on Instagram too, saying that it’s flavor-changing and color-changing and will only available for a limited time.

