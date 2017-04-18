Dad Fakes Wetting His Pants To Support His Daughter Who Had An Accident

Remember this scene from Billy Madison

When the kid pees his pants and Adam Sandler comes to his rescue!

Well a dad in Utah who found out his daughter had an accident at school and when he went to pick her up, he pulled a Billy Madison! Boss dad move!

She laughed and it DID make her feel better!

Her sister posted the photos on twitter

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn’t feel so sad/embarrassed 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

