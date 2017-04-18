Egg-Sheeran Is Our Favorite New Easter Tradition

April 18, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Easter, Ed Sherran, Egg Sherran

Some people took Easter to a whole new level this week and we absolutely love it.  The newest thing to do is make your easter eggs into Egg Sheeran.  Then create a diorama of your very own Egg Sheeran playing music. This might be the greatest thing Ed Sheeran has done for the world as a whole, and we love Ed’s music. [Also, not the greatest thing he’s done, THIS is the greatest thing he’s done for a single person.]

Look at how good people got at making their own little miniature egg versions of Ed Sheeran:

 

 

 

2nd place in the office egg decorating comp, not too shabby #eggsheeran #punlove

A post shared by Lowri Davies (@lowrinia) on

 

 

 
We know what we’ll be doing next year for Easter!
 

 

