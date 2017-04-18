Egg-Sheeran Is Our Favorite New Easter Tradition

Some people took Easter to a whole new level this week and we absolutely love it. The newest thing to do is make your easter eggs into Egg Sheeran. Then create a diorama of your very own Egg Sheeran playing music. This might be the greatest thing Ed Sheeran has done for the world as a whole, and we love Ed’s music. [Also, not the greatest thing he’s done, THIS is the greatest thing he’s done for a single person.]

Look at how good people got at making their own little miniature egg versions of Ed Sheeran:

@edsheeran what do you think of egg sheeran it's my daughters attempt at winning her school Easter egg competition pic.twitter.com/4ronq57GyW — Paul lingwood (@Paullingwood) March 28, 2017

My niece Emily Scamell aged 8 won her school Easter Egg competition, what do you think @edsheeran ? #eggsheeran pic.twitter.com/G9CDE26pPU — Clare Nemiloff (@Nemmaz) April 6, 2017

2nd place in the office egg decorating comp, not too shabby #eggsheeran #punlove A post shared by Lowri Davies (@lowrinia) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

@edsheeran my daughter Daisy made this for you ~ Easter Egg Sheeran vibes. #dividetour pic.twitter.com/OFMYxgwEv5 — Joanna Watson (@Heyjowhereyougo) April 10, 2017



We know what we’ll be doing next year for Easter!

